BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A vigil will be held this week by the Christ United Methodist Church for victims of recent events.

On Thursday, August 4 the vigil at the church will be held in light of several recent tragedies and events. The vigil starts at 7 p.m.

Some of the events that the vigil is set to help are victims of the fire and the recent accidental shooting. As well as those affected by the standoff and vandalism occurrences.

The church hopes that this will help bring members of the community together and to start the healing process.