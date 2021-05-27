Powerlines down causing problems in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A downed powerline caused some problems in Hollidaysburg tonight.

Several lines down have left hundreds of people without power Wednesday night.

In the American Legion Park, the strong winds snapped a pole in half, leaving wires down near the discovery garden.

The park superintendent Greg Mielnik said this could be very dangerous and the park will be closed until further notice.

Penelec is working through the night to get the power back on.

“Penelec does not want anybody in there due to the lines not being grounded, you can be electrocuted stepping within 25 to 50 feet of the area, so they want to keep everybody out of the park and American Legion wants to keep everybody out of the park,” Mielnik said.

Workers said it could take hours until power is restored.