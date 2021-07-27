Power turned off, investigation continues after Tyrone explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Police Department is actively investigating an explosion at a residence on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue that killed one and sent five others to local hospitals.

During the aftermath of the explosion, multiple residents were evacuated from homes and businesses to allow for a two-block radius of safety. Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th street to 14th street will remain evacuated and closed until it is deemed safe for residents to return, according to Tyrone Police Department officials.

The scene of the incident will also remain closed during the course of the investigation.

Power to the downtown area will remain turned off for a period of time while emergency officials work to investigate the scene. At this time, the investigation into what caused the explosion is “still pending,” the Tyrone Police Department said, in a press release.

Additional information on the investigation has yet to be released.