Power, traffic signal outages reported across Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers are asked to avoid several areas in Altoona due to power and traffic signal outages.
According to Altoona Emergency Management, Penelec had a fire in one of its substations which is causing a majority of the outages. The following areas have been impacted:
- 17th St & Valley View Boulevard
- 17th St from Pleasant Valley Boulevard to Osgood
- 7th St & Pleasant Valley Boulevard
- S 15th St & Valley View Boulevard
- Crawford Avenue & 1st Street
Altoona Police and Logan Township Police are currently at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive with extreme caution. There is no estimated time for outage repair times to date.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.