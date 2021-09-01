Power, traffic signal outages reported across Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers are asked to avoid several areas in Altoona due to power and traffic signal outages.

According to Altoona Emergency Management, Penelec had a fire in one of its substations which is causing a majority of the outages. The following areas have been impacted:

17th St & Valley View Boulevard

17th St from Pleasant Valley Boulevard to Osgood

7th St & Pleasant Valley Boulevard

S 15th St & Valley View Boulevard

Crawford Avenue & 1st Street

Altoona Police and Logan Township Police are currently at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive with extreme caution. There is no estimated time for outage repair times to date.