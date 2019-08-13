Power plant in Johnstown set to open by end of year

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Competitors Power Ventures Fairview Energy Center is in the final stages before opening.

The new plant will provide 1,100 megawatts of new reliable electricity to more than one million people across the state all while doing so in more efficient levels.

“Lower use of fuel to produce that electricity but also lower emissions that come with that to produce that same amount of power,” says Jeff Ahrens, Vice President of Fairview.

Ahrens says that’s a big boost from older coal plants.

“Their efficiencies are in the mid-thirties. Even some of the newest technology of that same coal plant facilities are approaching right over 40.”

This plant will run at a 60 percent efficiency rate.

“Our technology is the latest and greatest with General Electric which gives us amongst the highest efficiency in combined cycle power plants in the nation.”

Jackson Township Board of Supervisors Vice President, John Wallet, says even before opening, the plant has already benefited the economy.

“We’ve also negotiated a lifetime for as long as the plants there. The agreement with Competitive Power Ventures that they will to contribute at a minimum of half a million dollars per year to our township.”

Right now, more than 600 people are working on the plant and Ahrens says after the plant is opened, it will create 60-80 new jobs in the Johnstown area.

The plant is set to open by the end of the year.