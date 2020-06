ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday afternoon it was reported that over 6,600 residents in Altoona are without power. Over 500 customers in Logan Township are also affected.

According to officials, Penelec is working on the cause of the outage. It is estimated that power will be restored around 4:30 p.m.

Various reports have also indicated street lights in Downtown Altoona are not working.

