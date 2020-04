HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Penelec and their power outage map, a section of Hollidaysburg lost power to over 1900 customers in the Lower Brush Mountain Road area on Tuesday.

Penelec shows it was caused by equipment damage. Crews have been called to work on the issue.

They currently estimate that power will be returned by around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. You can keep up to date with power outages and estimated restore times by clicking here.