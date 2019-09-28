Powdered metals course aims to attract new people to manufacturing

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A powdered metals course will be offered at the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties in St. Marys beginning in October.

Local manufacturers hope education can get people excited about the industry and attract new people to fill open jobs.

“The powdered metal industry is a relatively small industry, if you look at other metal-forming industries, but in this area it’s huge,” president of Advantage Metal Powders Jason Gabler said.

Jason Gabler said 40% of powdered metal automotive parts are made in the area– that’s roughly 2 billion parts each year.

“Manufacturing is a huge part of our economy and the challenge that we have is we continue to see this decline in population, and we’ve had to rely on other strategies to try and attract people into the community,” president of Horizon Technology Eric Wolfe said.

One way they hope to attract new people to the jobs is through an introductory course offered by Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

“We are doing something where we’re trying to create the engaging process, teach the science of the industry, and keep people interested along the way,” Terry Hinton with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College said.

“It’s going to be taught by several local industry experts who have many years in this industry,” president of Sinterite, C. I. Hayes Mark Saline said.

The course starts on October 15 and run through December 17.

Classes are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The deadline to register is October 10.

The course cost is $650 dollars and sponsorships are available.

To learn more or to register, call Northern Pennsylvania Regional College at 814-230-9010.