CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state grant worth over $900,000 has been awarded to increase internet access in Potter Township.

The grant is $975,109 total and was designated by the legislature as part of the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program. This program gives grants to unserved areas in Pennsylvania, which is defined as an area where homes and businesses do not have access to speeds of at least 25 Mbps (megabits per second) download and three Mbps upload.

Centre WISP Venture Company, LLC will use the funding to expand its network to install 21.6 miles of fiberoptic cable; this could serve 277 residential properties and 14 business properties, according to an announcement from Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin). The new infrastructure will provide speeds of at least 250 Mbps download/upload and maximum speeds of 1 Gbps download/upload.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“In today’s world, high-speed internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Benninghoff said. “Access to high-speed broadband means access to education for our young people, health care for those without transportation and commerce for small businesses. I am proud to bring tax dollars back to our community where they will be used to provide this modern necessity to those who need it.”