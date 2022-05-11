BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Postal Carrier Food drive is returning for its 31st year after taking a two-year hiatus to the pandemic.

Folks are encouraged to leave out dry, canned goods or household items in a bag or box this Saturday, May 14, by their mailboxes.

Postal workers will come around in their regular routine and pick up the bags and boxes. From there, they will be donated to five different food banks in Altoona.

President of the Blair Bedford Central Labor Council Bob Kutz said that folks could also volunteer at the banks since they’ll be busy.

“There are still those that have suffered from Covid and haven’t recovered,” Kutz said. “They could use the help. I know the food banks are always in need of help. With children going to be home for the summer now, food banks will need help more than ever because they’re not getting their meals in school. This will help them too.”

Each drive, they average about 27 tons of food.