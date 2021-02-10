UPDATE: Possible water rescue deemed false alarm

UPDATE: According to an officer at the scene, the possible water rescue was a false alarm and everyone is safe.

The original story can be found below.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders are involved in a possible water rescue at Prince Gallitzin State Park.

According to Cambria County dispatch, this is at the Beaverdam Boat Launch just outside of Patton.

Numerous crews from Clearfield and Cambria County were called to the scene.



Details remain limited at this time. WTAJ has a crew that just arrived on the scene and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.