STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College borough is discussing some changes to downtown to allow for more social distancing.

Considerations include widening sidewalks and adding loading and unloading spaces for curb-side pick-up. The borough says they’re mostly looking at widening Allen Street downtown.

Beaver and College Avenue could also be adjusted to take away parking lanes. All of these ideas are still in the discussion phase and will continue at future borough council meetings.