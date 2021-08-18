Possible new lease on life for Blair County property

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unused property that spans across 100 acres in Blair County might just get a new lease on life.

Nearly 30 years ago a property in Logan Township was set to be a housing development, but when that never materialized, Logan Township bought the property for pennies on the dollar.

In recent years plans for the property included a park, soccer fields, baseball fields, essentially an environment for the community to play and have fun outside. It was a 20-year plan, but recently another city service ended up talking to the Pennsylvania Game Commission about creating a hunting area.

“We were visited by a game commission officer last week and proposed a plan and offered that we have a partnership with them,” Logan Township Supervisor Jim Patterson said.

The collaboration would also ensure game officers help curtail the illegal activities which happen on the land, including ATV traffic. Along with hunting the idea is to also have other recreational programs on the land.

But there’s just one catch: if the plan comes to fruition, you’ll be limited on what tools you can use to hunt.

“Anything that can be hunted with archery, that’s just about any small animal up to deer bear etc.” Patterson said. “It’ll probably be restricted to archery only like I said, because of proximity we don’t want anyone out there with shotguns or rifles.”

The proximity Patterson is talking about is the homes in the area. While it’s not a done deal yet, township supervisors feel it’s a win-win situation.