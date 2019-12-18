Possible increase of lethal narcotics being sold causes concern

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office are warning the public of an increase of potentially lethal narcotics being sold in the area

In the past six days, Centre County police agencies have responded to three fatal suspected drug overdoses. The three deaths occurred on December 12, 2019; December 13, 2019; and December 17, 2019. All three cases are part of active investigations and the causes of death are not official until toxicology results are received by the Coroner’s Office.

Police want the public to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose and the possibility of lethal narcotics being sold. If you encounter someone in an overdose situation, please call 911 immediately.