Positive Images Spa Shoppes and Lush Salon gives back to local community kitchen

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local spa and salon is giving back to the Somerset County community.

Positive Images Spa Shoppes and Lush Salon in Windber raised $1,040 for the Windber Area Community Kitchen through its Fall Craft Festival.

The Windber Area Community Kitchen provides free meals to students and families through its backpack and meal program.

Throughout the pandemic, they’ve given out more than 15,000 free meals to the community.

“It’s important to us at Positive Images Spa Shoppes and Lush Salon that we give back to our community. This is just a small token to kind of give back in appreciation for the support that we get,” said owner Tracy Todorich.

