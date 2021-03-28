Portion of 17th Street in Altoona reduced to one lane Monday morning, may cause delays

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona will be conducting an emergency pipe repair on Monday, March 29, along 17th Street between 4th and 6th Avenue, that will cause a lane restriction.

According to city officials, the work is being done to replace a collapsed portion of the pipe. Traffic traveling inbound from Pleasant Valley Boulevard will be restricted to one lane, but outbound traffic will not be affected.

The project is expected to take the entire day to finish, so officials are warning motorists that this lane closure could affect school traffic.