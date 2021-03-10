Portion of South Burrowes Street in State College to be closed next week for construction

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction in Downtown State College on Monday will cause some traffic delays.

Part of South Burrowes Street will be closed, between West Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue, between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm.

It is part of a project to build Penn State’s new six-story building that will replace the old James Building, which will be conducted by R.H. Marcon, and will occupy the road to unload roofing materials.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling through the construction zone.