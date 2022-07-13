CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning.

According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has partially reopened as crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Police are reportedly looking for witnesses to learn what caused the crash.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. which closed part of Route 219, between Tate Road and Lumber City Highway, according to 511 Pa.