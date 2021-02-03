Portage wrestling coaches plead guilty to child porn solicitation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two former varsity wrestling coaches at Portage High School have pleaded guilty to solicitation of child pornography and corruption of minors

Michael Fox, a head coach and teacher in the district, and Bradley Roussell, assistant coach, were both arrested in August after investigators said they requested to see naked images of female students that members of the wrestling team had on their cell phones.

MICHAEL FOX

“These men were trusted by the students, parents and faculty at Portage High School, and they abused that trust,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Michael Fox and Bradley Roussell were supposed to mentor young men. Instead, they manipulated students to participate in illegal and exploitative photo swapping. I will continue to work to hold individuals who harm children accountable.”

The guilty plea comes with a 15-year sex-offender registration, no contact with minors and three years of probation for each defendant. Guilty pleas were entered in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

BRADLEY ROUSSELL

According to investigators, Fox and Roussell would discuss very specific details about sexual encounters they had with different women and would ask students about their own sexual experiences and ask specific questions about the wrestlers’ current girlfriends. Two students said Fox directed them to get images of a specific female student for his own viewing on multiple occasions.