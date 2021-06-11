Portage woman accused of slashing man with knife, stealing car and a dog

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman faces charges after police said she stole a car and a dog and slashed a man with a knife.

Stephanie Thomas, 37, of Portage, is accused of stealing her ex-girlfriend’s car by entering her residence and taking her car keys off of the kitchen table on June 9. According to the victim, Thomas kicked the door in at 4 a.m. and started yelling in the doorway about getting her dog back. Thomas left and returned at 11:30 a.m. The victim was hiding in a bedroom at the time and when Thomas yelled and there was no answer she said “Fine, I’ll just start taking things,” according to the charges filed.

Police said Thomas left with the stolen vehicle and the Portage Borough Police Department recovered it in front of her apartment later that afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, attempts to interview Thomas were met with negative results.

Two days later, Thomas allegedly called a man and said she was going to “slit him limb by limb,” according to police. A 911 call was made at 2:22 a.m. When police were on their way to the victim’s residence, they received a call from the victim who said Thomas entered his residence by force, took one of his dogs and slashed him with a knife when he tried to stop her. Police said Thomas had fled the scene once they arrived.

Police noted a small laceration on the victim’s right arm, along with slashes in the driver’s side tire of a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Police were able to apprehend her in Portage at 4:30 a.m. and she was transported to the Cambria County Jail.

A week prior, Thomas had gotten into an argument with her ex-girlfriend on June 4. The police were called when Thomas allegedly punched the ex-girlfriend while they were arguing inside the victim’s vehicle. Thomas was sitting in the driver’s seat and backed out and accelerated down the street, going the wrong way down a one-way street, according to the charges filed.

A witness told police Thomas was traveling westbound on Main Street through an active construction zone that was down to one lane at the time while traffic was traveling eastbound. The vehicle went off the roadway and in an area not meant for motor vehicles, according to the witness statement.

A flagger in the work zone saw the vehicle approaching oncoming traffic and told Thomas to stop. The flagger said Thomas continued off the side of the road and turned her wheels and “gunned it” across the road through the work zone and a parking lot. The flagger told police the victim was in the front passenger seat and was asking for someone to call police.

Another flagger told police Thomas disobeyed his stop sign through the work zone and the vehicle was close to hitting him.

Thomas faces multiple charges including burglary and aggravated assault. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.