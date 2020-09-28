Portage school goes virtual after COVID case confirmed

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Portage Area High School is closed to student access due to a member of the school testing positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of PASD, Eric Zelanko, informed parents that as a precautionary measure, the high school will be closed to student access beginning Monday, September 28, and go through October 2. Classes for students in 7th through 12th grade will be held on Microsoft Teams every day.

Zelanko states that the Portage elementary school will operate as normal.

Zelanko took to the school’s social media and said “I am cooperating with state health officials to address the health and safety concerns of students and staff. The PA Dept. of Health is currently conducting contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual. Close contact is defined by the medical experts as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more of the person who tested positive for COVID-19”

Due to privacy reasons, the school was not able to release any identifying information on the COVID-19 positive person, including if it was a student or faculty/staff.

As a reminder, all schools are asking parents to keep their children home if they are feeling ill for any reason. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, fever, loss of taste/smell, and shortness of breath. Many correlate with the flu or common cold. Please be cautious as COVID-19 continues to spread.