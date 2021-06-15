Portage man charged with sex crimes dating back to 1997

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 64-year-old Portage man faces a slew of felony and misdemeanor counts for sexual crimes, according to charges filed.
David Dobrowolsky faces 21 felony and misdemeanor counts in Blair County that include indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and indecent exposure after a Hollidaysburg state police investigation that started in March with allegations involving alleged molestation of two girls.
Another two girls also recalled being sexually assaulted by Dobrowolsky, and a fifth told police he exposed himself to her on several occasions in the late 1990s when she was about 12, according to the criminal complaint.
Dobrowolsky remains free after posting a $50,000 bail, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 17 and will continue to July 29.
