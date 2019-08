PORT MATILDA, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man is sentenced for raping and sexually abusing two pre-teen girls at a Taylor Township farm.

WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, say 20-year-old Elijah Weaver was sentenced to 30-60 years in state prison.

Officers say Weaver admitted to the abuse in an interview with State Police at Rockview in December.