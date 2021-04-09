Port Matilda man sentenced on child pornography charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in November to child pornography charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 36-year-old Michael Dashem of Port Matilda was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for receiving and possessing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.