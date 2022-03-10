CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man accused of raping four Penn State students pleaded guilty on Thursday.

According to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Fields, 37, of Port Matilda, pleaded guilty to 17 of his 19 charges, including felony rape and sexual assault of four victims.

Fields was arrested in July 2020 for raping four women between 2010 and 2017, according to police. Each incident happened outdoors in the borough of State College with the victims between 19 and 20 years old.

DNA was collected during rape examinations performed at the time of each assault according to the State College Police Department. Those DNA samples were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab which initially linked all four rapes to one unknown suspect.

The State College Police utilized Genetic Genealogy Screening during the investigation process which included samples from relatives to identify Jeffrey Fields as the suspect involved in the rapes.

Field’s sentencing will be held at a later date in which he could face decades in prison.