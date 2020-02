PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Port Matilda man is behind bars after police say he strangled a woman.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police arrived at a Halfmoon Township home, where they say 46-year-old John Price from Port Matilda threw a woman to the floor and grabbed her by the throat.

Police say she had red marks on her neck.

When troopers searched the home, they found Price was in possession of methamphetamine.

Price is charged with assault and strangulation, along with drug charges.