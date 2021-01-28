Port Matilda EMS receives $10k donation

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Port Matilda EMS has received a $10,000 donation from The Board of Directors of SPE Federal Credit Union.

The check was presented by SPE President and CEO Michael Meier.

“We are pleased to be in a position to offer financial support to this vital front-line organization that helps so many people in the Port Matilda community,” said SPE Board Director Retired Judge Bradley P Lunsford.

SPE is a not-for-profit financial institution. In 2020, they donated over $55,000 to local organizations.