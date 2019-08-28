Popeyes ups the game, chicken sandwiches available again in Central PA

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The war wages on. Who has the best chicken sandwich? We all thought it was Popeyes vs Chick-fil-a until Wendy’s got involved on Twitter. Now we have to consider other chains like McDonald’s and Burger King.

No chain has had to deal with the issue of lines forming out the door, and running out of chicken sandwiches.

Until Popeyes did it the past few days, having to turn a lot of people away.

Popeyes touts that you can download their app an be alerted when the chicken sandwich is back in your area, but WTAJ went out and discovered that Popeyes in Altoona has the chicken sandwich coming back at Noon today, August 28.

Our WTAJ news director went to Popeyes at 12:30 p.m. to confirm the sandwich is back and readily available.

Popeyes states that they’re ready this time and they have done everything needed to make sure their chicken sandwich is readily available and won’t run out.

So the question stands… Who is the master of the chicken sandwich?