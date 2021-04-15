Altoona man convicted of attacking man with pool cue

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been convicted of aggravated assault after police said he and a friend held a gun to a man and attacked him with a pool cue.

Alexander DeLuca, 30, lured a man into his home April 30, 2020, and hit him repeatedly in the head with a pool cue. DeLuca also held a gun to the victim and fired it within close proximity. DeLuca was accompanied by Trevor Latchford, who is currently awaiting trial.

DeLuca was also convicted from a March 29, 2020 incident where he was carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle without a license and reportedly used drugs in front of a Logan Township police officer. DeLuca has been charged with the following from both cases: two felony counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy aggravated assault and concealing a weapon without a license.

“This case is another example of increasing violence that has been shown in Blair County and across the country involving drugs and the use of weapons to try to settle drug disputes,” Attorney Derek Elensky said. “The Commonwealth will be seeking a significant sentence in this case, due to the violence caused by the defendant and the danger that he poses to society.”

DeLuca was remanded to Blair County Prison and awaits sentencing.