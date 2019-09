CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Young People’s Community Center and Humane Society of Cambria County are hosting a doggy pool party!

This Saturday, September 7th put on your bathing suit and take the dogs out for a family fun time at the Ebensburg Borough Pool.

Dogs up to 30 pounds can head to the pool from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dogs over 30 pounds can go to the pool from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You will have to sign a waiver.

A donation for the Cambria County Humane Society will be accepted at entry.