Pollinator and Bird Garden opens at The Arboretum at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After two years in the making, the Pollinator and Bird Garden in The Arboretum at Penn State is finally open.

From dusk until dawn, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, folks can stroll over three acres and expect to see all things nature; from bees buzzing in their new “wild bee hotels” to tad poles swimming in the pond.

“There’s also a lot of features in the garden that might come across as pretty unusual for a botanic garden setting. One of those is our tree snags. So tree sags are essentially dead trees that rise above the canopy that predatory birds will use as a vantage point for spying out and then hunting their prey,” said Director of Operations Shari Edelson.

To ensure that birds like hawks and owls have just that, The Arboretum installed two tall dead trees in the garden; ensuring everyone feels right at home.

“The purpose the garden is to attract and welcome all the pollinating insects native to our region, as well as the resident and migratory birds across the country,” said Edelson.

Edelson also adds that the new space was built to help educate the public about the importance of pollinators and birds.

“And also give folks ideas for pollinator and bird friendly practices that they can try out in their own gardens at home,” said Edelson.

According to Edelson, there are over 143,000 plants in the new garden.

“And we actually had volunteers help us install almost all those plants. So over the course of the construction project we had over 600 volunteers come out and help us which is just amazing. We’re really grateful for the level of community enthusiasm and support that we’ve gotten and we’re so excited to be welcoming all those folks and the whole community back in to see the new space,” said Edelson.

The new garden can be found within the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens at the corner of East Park Avenue and Bigler Road on the University Park campus. Admissions is free.

