PolkaFest returns to Johnstown for 2022

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PolkaFest is back! The three-day event will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown from June 3-5.

PolkaFest features some of the best bands across the country, along with favorites from Central Pennsylvania and a variety of polka styles: german, country and rock. A full schedule of bands will be released in the future. For updates, you can visit the Johnstown PolkaFest Facebook page.

The daily admission is $5 per person, while minors that are accompanied by an adult can get in for free.

Visit Johnstown is organizing the event. They are currently looking for vendors; anyone interested should contact Nicole Waligora at 814-536-7993, ext. 104, or email nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com.

Any businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Jayne Korenoski at 814-536-7993, ext. 102 or email jaynek@visitjohnstownpa.com.