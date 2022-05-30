JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PolkaFest is back! The three-day event will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown from June 3-5.

PolkaFest features some of the best bands across the country, along with favorites from Central Pennsylvania and a variety of polka styles: german, country and rock. A full schedule of bands will be released in the future. For updates, you can visit the Johnstown PolkaFest Facebook page.

The daily admission is $5 per person, while minors that are accompanied by an adult can get in for free.

PolkaFest takes place the first weekend after Memorial Day each year. It began in 1998 and it now attracts an estimated 10,000 people from multiple states and the region throughout the weekend.

BAND SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 3, 2022:

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Johnstown Button Box

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Don Wojtila Band

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Polka Family Band

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Don Wojtila Band

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Polka Family Band

Saturday, June 4, 2022:

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Rosie and the Jammers

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Don Wojtila Band

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – The Boys Band

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Don Wojtila Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – The Boys Band

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Seven

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Polka Family Band

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Seven

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Polka Family Band

Sunday, June 5, 2022:

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Polka Mass with Father Crookston and John Stevens Polka Band

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Buffalo Concertina All-Stars

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – John Stevens Polka Band

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Buffalo Concertina All-Stars

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – John Stevens Polka Band

Visit Johnstown is organizing the event. Any vendors still interested should contact Nicole Waligora at 814-536-7993, ext. 104, or email nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com.

Any businesses still interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Jayne Korenoski at 814-536-7993, ext. 102 or email jaynek@visitjohnstownpa.com.