Johnstown PolkaFest returning in June

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Visit Johnstown announced Tuesday that PolkaFest will be returning in 2021 at a new location.

Taking place on June 4 and 5, the festival features nationally-known and award-winning Polka bands from throughout the country, as well as local favorites. The lineup will include five-time Grammy nominee Lynn Marie & E3 from Nashville, Tennessee with Eddie Rodick and Friends, and four-time Grammy nominee The Polka Family Band. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

This year’s PolkaFest is now being held at Peoples Natural Gas Park, located at 90 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown instead of the original location at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Cambria City.

“PolkaFest’s cancellation was met with such great disappointment,” Visit Johnstown’s executive director, Lisa Rager said. “Although St. Mary’s is not able to serve as the host site this year, we decided to explore alternate dates and locations to see what was workable. Fortunately, Peoples Natural Gas Park was available for two of the three original dates, and most of the bands were still available as well. We intend to follow CDC protocols and strongly encourage our attendees to socially distance and wear masks when social distancing is not possible. PolkaFest has been the unofficial first festival of the summer, and we’re happy to be able to make it happen for the community this year.”

Food and beverages will be available from vendors set up in the park, and will include a variety of ethnic and other foods. Food and merchandise vendors and exhibitors are still being accepted. The PolkaFest pub will serve beer and other products (Proper I.D. required).

Admission to the event is free, but a donation at the gate is requested.

PolkaFest annually attracts an estimated 10,000 visitors from multiple states and throughout the region. To find additional information, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com.