Police: Woman’s boyfriend calls 911 alleging ex-boyfriend kidnapped her

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police arrested a man after being called about a possible kidnapping which led to them finding drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Police report that a 50-year-old man was threatening to harm himself and his ex-girlfriend. After making contact, the woman told police that he was only threatening to harm himself and she was able to text her boyfriend to call the police.

Police detained the man and were able to find the box cutter he had. they also report finding a straw and small vale both with white powder/crystal substance inside.

Charges have been filed against the man.