Police: Woman’s blood pressure meds, $3k in jewelry stolen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Somerset Woman reported her blood pressure meds and three grand in jewelry was stolen from her home.

According to the report, the unknown actor(s) broke into the 69-year-old woman’s home on Ridge Road in Somerset on Feb. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once inside, more than $3,000 in gold and white gold jewelry was stolen along with the woman’s blood pressure meds, an old bank card, and $40 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814- 445-4104.