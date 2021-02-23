Police: Woman tried to flee on I99, nearly hitting officers while high on drugs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville woman is facing charges after leading police on a chase through Blair County while under the influence of drugs, stating she had a medical emergency before almost driving over an officer.

According to reports, Ashley Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday for the incident that happened Oct. 8, 2020. Beard was reportedly acting suspiciously which prompted a resident to call the police. When they arrived the two officers, in separate cruisers, spotted Beard in a black Alero with no license plate. When they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police say she kept driving.

Beard reportedly stopped at a stop sign at Theater Drive and Chicken Run. Police pulled in front of her in an attempt to keep her from fleeing again, only for Beard to drive into Imler Poultry’s gravel lot and escape. She drove a short distance into oncoming traffic of Theater Drive before turning down 764.

After turning down 764, Beard came to another stop. Police again pulled in front of her. This time the officer got out of the cruiser, ordering her out of the car, and that’s when she claimed she was having an emergency. She then continued to drive, almost striking the officer before fleeing on 764 and making it to Rt 22. Beard was able to swerve between cruisers and make her way towards I-99.

From there, police tried to slow her down as they approached I-99. Beard continued on I-99 and attempted to swerve in front of a cruiser and drove on the median before swerving back onto I-99. Police attempted again to slow down Beard as Hollidaysburg police and State Police got involved. Spike strips were finally used when Beard was near the 17th Street exit of I-99.

According to the complaint, three of the tires deflated and Beard continued up the 17th Street exit before finally stopping on 17th Street when an officer pulled a cruiser in front of her. Beard then got out of the car and moved to the back area of it.

Beard was identified and found to have her license revoked. She was taken to UPMC Altoona for an injury she had that was not related to the chase. Police say she told them she had taken meth a few days prior in an attempt to get into rehab.

Blood tests received on Dec. 31, 2020, showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, Dextrorphan, Dextro/Levo Methorphan and Diphenhydramine in large quantities, according to the complaint.

Beard was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase.