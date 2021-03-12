Police: Woman steals car, abandons it in Sheetz parking lot

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville woman is accused of stealing a vehicle in Altoona and abandoning it at a convenience store.

Sarah McDowell, 20, of Curwensville, got into a vehicle parked on the 2800 block of W. Chesnut Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 21, found the keys and drove off, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

McDowell then drove from the area and showed up at Sheetz on Sixth Avenue at 58th Street in the vehicle the next day at about 7:30 a.m. Police said she walked into the store, asked to use the phone and called someone who arrived in a black pickup truck to pick her up a short time later.

Police tracked down the owner of the pickup truck and that lead police to McDowell, who when questioned about it allegedly admitted she took the vehicle and left it at Sheetz.

McDowell is charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property. She was arraigned Friday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonio and released on an unsecured $5,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for March 31.