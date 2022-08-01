BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz.

Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and noted that Barbour was slurring her words and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her.

Police then spoke to an employee who said they saw Barbour steal alcohol and drink it in the bathroom. According to the criminal complaint, police then found six Four Lokos and also a fountain drink in Barbour’s possession.

While taking Barbour into custody, she could barely stand and needed help walking so AMED was requested, according to police. When Barbour was in the ambulance and receiving care from a paramedic, she punched him in the groin, police reported.

Barbour faces multiple charges including felony aggravated assault, public drunkenness, and retail theft among other charges.

Barbour is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000. She has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10.