JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Morrisdale woman faces arson charges after she intentionally started a fire hoping that she would be taken to jail, according to the police report.

Kennita Sones, 37 put firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump to be arrested because she “wanted a place to be,” Brookville police wrote in the report.

According to police, they got a call about a woman sitting by a fire in front of Mike’s East Side Store at 8 West Taylor Street at 3:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

When police arrived, they found a fire, with flames from two to three feet tall, that was burning in front of the store’s entrance just inches next to a wooden picnic table, and it was also just six feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to the report.

Police said that after putting the fire out, Sones came up to an officer and reportedly said that she was “ready to go and knew how this works,” police noted in the report. Sones said that she wanted to be arrested because she was homeless and cold.

Sones then allegedly took out a blue, skull-shaped butane lighter from a backpack she had and showed it to police.

When speaking with Sones, police were told that she walked to Jefferson County from Clarion and that she recently got out of jail in Clearfield County. She said that when she got cold from walking all day, she then started the fire to be arrested, police said.

After inspecting the fire, the determined cause was to be from cardboard boxes and two plastic flowerpots, the report reads.

Sones faces felony charges of aggravated arson, risking catastrophe, disorderly conduct along with other charges.

Sones was lodged in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $60,000 and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing that has yet to be scheduled.