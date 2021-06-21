Police: Woman set fire in apartment to drive out neighbor, child in Mount Union

Carol Burke, 67, faces arson charges after police said she intentionally set fire to her apartment building.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disagreement between neighbors led to a 67-year-old Mount Union woman setting fire to their apartment building, according to state police.

Carol Burke told state police she was angry with her neighbor, so she used a lighter and paper to set fire to her mattress in her upstairs apartment Saturday at about 2:30 p.m., knowing her neighbor, who lived downstairs, was home with her 7-year-old child.

State police said witnesses at the scene of the fire, which required firefighters to extinguish, overheard Burke saying she set the fire because she got into a disagreement with her neighbor and that she wanted to force them to evacuate the building.

Burke is now charged with felony counts that include aggravated arson, arson and causing a catastrophe.

She remains in Huntingdon County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

