Police: Woman sent to hospital after being hit by pick-up truck

POTTER TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call after a woman was hit by a car on Old Fort Road (SR144) in Potter Township on Monday, September 23.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. when Doris Ross, 66, of Spring Mills attempted to cross the road. The driver of a Chevy Colorado ended up making contact with Ross and it sent her an unknown number of feet down the roadway.

Police report that Ross was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for serious injuries.

The driver was not injured and told police he was wearing his seatbelt.