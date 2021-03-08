Police: Woman overdosed with child in the room

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is being charged with endangering the welfare of children after she overdosed with a 4-year-old in the room.

On March 5, Altoona police were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of North Fourth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, 36-year-old Miranda Weakland was found in the bathroom and just started to wake up.

According to the criminal complaint, police tried to interview Weakland in the living room but she would not provide any useful information and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. One of the juvenile witnesses told police they went to use the bathroom, but the door was locked and they could hear the 4-year-old crying and screaming on the other side.

They were able to pick the lock and entered the bathroom, where Weakland was reportedly unresponsive and blue/purple. Weakland’s boyfriend entered the bathroom, where he performed CPR and administered Narcan, according to the charges filed.

Weakland has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.