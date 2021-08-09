Police: Woman leaves Cove Forge rehab, steals car in the same day

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A walk-off resident of the Cove Forge rehabilitation facility is in custody after stealing a car from a Sheetz parking lot in Huntingdon County.

Rose Convery, 31, of Delaware County, was arraigned on felony and misdemeanor theft-related charges, Monday, Aug. 9, stemming from a July 29 incident.

Convery got into the car and drove off while the owner was inside of the Sheetz store on Shaner Boulevard in Smithfield Township, according to charges filed by state police. The owner of the vehicle told police that she left her keys inside the vehicle, though does not remember if it was running.

The investigation into the theft led to Convery, who state police say walked away from Cove Forge earlier that day. Convery told police that, she got to the store by hitching a ride, hoping to travel back to Philadelphia.

Convery remains in Huntingdon County Jail in lieu of $80,000 cash bail.