Police: Woman in van ran down man during argument in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is in Cambria County Prison after police say she drove onto a sidewalk to hit a man with her van.

It was about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when Johnstown police were called out to Coopersdale Homes after 22-year-old Yamonnie Pressley got into an argument with her sister’s boyfriend and drove into him with a 2019 Dodge Caravan, according to the charges.

Police indicated she then fought with the man’s sister who arrived to drive him to the hospital.

Pressley told police the man she is accused of hitting with her van started arguing with her when she tried to get her belongings and she claimed he threw a brick and hit her van. Police pointed out in the charges that there was a dent in the bottom of the driver’s side rear door with particles of brick in it.

There was also a dent on the hood and passenger side bumper and an imprint of a body and arms on the hood of the Caravan.

Video surveillance footage from Coopersdale Homes showed Pressley speeding away on Cooper Avenue before she turned the Caravan around in the grass in front of Building 23 and drove toward the man. Police said the footage then showed Pressley back up and then drive forward onto a sidewalk and hit the man with the van.

She then drove around the building where she got into a fight with the man’s sister and another woman, police added.

Pressley was arrested and taken to a hospital in Somerset where she was treated for a hand injury. She was arraigned Thursday morning on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $75,000 and Pressley remains in jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 20.