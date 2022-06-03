ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple thefts over three days.

The Allegheny Township Police Department is trying to identify the woman pictured below. They say she’s wanted for multiple thefts from Target in Altoona on April 27, 28, and May 30.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Police noted that the photo provided was taken at Wal-Mart but did not report if there were any theft-related incidents from there. There’s currently no word on the amount or value of what was reported stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Allegheny Township police at 814-695-3333.