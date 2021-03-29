Police: Woman had brick of heroin, pills hidden in underwear when she was pulled over

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Altoona lands a driver in jail after police say she had two containers of drugs in her underwear.

Aleksandra Gorsuch, 27, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, had two containers with a total of 53 wax packets of heroin and 26 alprazolam pills in her underwear when she was pulled over at Union Avenue and 29th Street, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Gorsuch was driving a black Acura sedan well below the 25 mph speed limit and crossing over the center lines and also the fog line when police pulled her over on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m.

ALEKSANDRA GORSUCH

When she was asked to step out of the car, she turned toward the vehicle and wouldn’t face the police officer, who then noticed it appeared as if she was trying to hide something.

Gorsuch told the officer it was only her underwear and it was “just bunched up,” but the officer pointed out it didn’t look like that because it looked to be either in the shape of a rectangle or triangle and when she moved, he could hear plastic clicking together.

When Gorsuch was told the cop could hear the plastic sound, she reached under her skirt and pulled out a small container. When he told her that he could still see there was something else concealed, she denied there was anything else so a female officer from Logan Township was called in to check, according to police.

When the female officer arrived, Gorsuch pulled the second container from her underwear, police noted.

Gorsuch allegedly told police she bought the heroin for $250 and the alprazolam for $100 and she had planned to sell them to make some extra money.

Gorsuch now faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges and she remains in Blair County Prison with bail set at $35,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is April 7 at Central Court.