Police: Woman found in middle of road was highly intoxicated

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a call Tuesday night about a woman walking down the middle of the road, screaming, sitting, and covered in snow.

Police report the call came in on Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. After arriving at Turnpike Avenue at Flegal Road, they found 41-year-old Kimberly Houchins in the middle off the road. Police say residents in the area were trying to direct traffic around her.

Houchins, who reportedly was being searched for by police after an incident that happened earlier in the day was found to be highly intoxicated.

Police had Houchins taken to Clearfield ER for an evaluation and treatment for hypothermia.

The report shows that charges for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct to be filed.