Police: Woman found in church after DUI hit and run in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was arrested after striking a vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Saturday, Aug. 28, Coriena Marie Pfahler, 51, was driving with a DUI suspended license, the wrong way on 10th Street in Altoona when she struck a vehicle on Howard Avenue causing injuries to the driver, police said.

After hitting the vehicle, Pfahler fled the accident on foot and hid inside a nearby church. Police found Pfahler on the 2nd floor of the church where she showed numerous signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers discovered suspected Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Clonazepam inside of the vehicle, along with a methamphetamine smoking device, according to police.

She also had 9 outstanding arrest warrants.

Pfahler is charged with felony Hit & Run, DUI, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and associated charges and is currently in Blair County prison.