ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police arrested a woman who was wanted for possession and intent to sell a controlled substance after finding her hiding in a trap door of a home.

Breanna Park, 33, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 27, around 4 p.m., police said.

When police arrived they spoke with a man who told them that Park was either inside the home or had left out of the back prior to police arriving.

The homeowner, Wade Wilson, 65, gave police permission to search the home.

While searching the home, police found Park inside a trap door within the laundry room. Park was attempting to hide in approximately five feet of standing water in the corner. Park was then arrested, along with Wilson and another woman, Terry Cromley, 45 according to police information.

Police said that Wilson and Cromley were arrested in an attempt to conceal Park’s location and were hindering in her arrest.

Charges have been filed against all three arrestees.